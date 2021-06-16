FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 365 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.