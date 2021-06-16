Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

