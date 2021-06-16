ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 438,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,782,241 shares.The stock last traded at $38.30 and had previously closed at $37.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,905. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

