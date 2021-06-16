Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $178.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

