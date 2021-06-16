Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.