Unisocks Market Cap Achieves $14.49 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $19,423.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $46,131.42 or 1.18606458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00757161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.60 or 0.07691569 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOCKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.