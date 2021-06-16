MASQ Price Tops $0.16 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $111,243.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00144026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00178990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00919957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.72 or 1.00147050 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

