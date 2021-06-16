BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.11. 1,867,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,076,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

