iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 49.9% in May

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

