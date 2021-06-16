ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Up 44.0% in May

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 13th total of 515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,628. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.