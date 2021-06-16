Pizza Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,931.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $3,931.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.62 or 0.01831331 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

