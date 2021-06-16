Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Capitalization Hits $408.08 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $408.08 million and $52.01 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00761947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.07692138 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

