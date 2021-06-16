Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $239.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.46. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

