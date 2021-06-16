Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

