Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

