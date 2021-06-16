Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

