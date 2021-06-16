Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.78 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

