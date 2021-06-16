Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.