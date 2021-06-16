Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $665,500.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

