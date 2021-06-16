Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,567 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.