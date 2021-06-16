Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.