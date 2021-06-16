Edgar R. Smith III Purchases 548 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,603.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

