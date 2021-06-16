JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 418,999 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $118,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

