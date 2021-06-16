JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $119,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

