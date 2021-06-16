JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $120.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 251.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $120,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,087,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $5,700,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01.

