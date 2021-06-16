JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,302,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $147,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 1,729.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

