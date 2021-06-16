JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 181,419 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $134,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

