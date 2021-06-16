Maurice Feilich Buys 2,000,000 Shares of QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) Stock

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) insider Maurice Feilich acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

QX Resources Company Profile

QX Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties. The company has an agreement to acquire 90% interest in prospective gold projects in Central Queensland goldfields covering approximately 115km2; and a 24% interest in the Busumbu Phosphate project located in Uganda.

