Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PSTX opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

