Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.23. 34,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,850. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.