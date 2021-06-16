Haverford Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 193.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

