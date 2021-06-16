Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.90. 33,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

