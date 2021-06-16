Haverford Trust Co. Sells 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL remained flat at $$100.11 during trading on Wednesday. 119,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,565. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.12.

