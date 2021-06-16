JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $151.42 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 785.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.21% of Valvoline worth $151,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.