CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.94% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000.

HCIC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

