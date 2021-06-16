QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of QIAGEN worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in QIAGEN by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in QIAGEN by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

