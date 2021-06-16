Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

