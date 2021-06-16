CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

