Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

