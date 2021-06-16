CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 7,916 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

