CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

