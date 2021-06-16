Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Up 2.6%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.47 and last traded at C$56.45. 7,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 20,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.50 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The company has a market cap of C$643.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

