Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $110.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

