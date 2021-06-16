Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

PAGP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

