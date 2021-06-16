Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 97,632 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 343.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

