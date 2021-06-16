Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. Volt Information Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

