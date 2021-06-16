Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.18 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

