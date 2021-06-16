HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 41.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 286.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 81.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 102.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,024 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $535.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.