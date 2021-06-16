UBS Group AG Increases Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

