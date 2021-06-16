Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 175,258 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $62,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 35,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,885. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 856.09, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.